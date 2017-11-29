Kris Jenner Takes Her Grandchildren On A Trip To The Movies

Kris Jenner
took three of her grandchildren—North West,
five, Penelope
also five, and 2-year-old Reign Disick
on a trip to the movies on Tuesday to see new movie Coco
.
Missing from the outing were Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son Mason, seven, Kim Kardashians 23-months old son Saint, and Dream Kardashian the 1-year-old daughter of Blac Chyna and Robert Kardashian.
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, lovingly referred to as "Lovey" by her grandchildren, was holding Reign in her arms as North held her other free hand and an independent Penelope trotted alongside not too far behind.
With six-children herself, the soon-to-be-grandmother of nine—with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting their third child via surrogate and both Khloe and Kylie Jenner also pregnant with their first—compared her daughters pregnancies to a “faucet” that wont turn off.
“I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby, Kris said during a scene from A Very Kardashian Holiday.
“And now it’s like a faucet that that we turned on and it won’t turn off, so the fact that I have all these grandchildren — it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids [have kids]. It’s truly the meaning of life.”
The reality star also recently shared a photo of nine sets of pajamas for “everyone of my grandchildren.”