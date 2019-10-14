Star Magazine logo

-PICTURED: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble

Hot Mama

Kris Jenner Wears See-Through Top And Leather Pants For Dinner With BF Corey Gamble

The momager is tapping into her sexy side.

Credit: INSTARImages

Kris Jenner was spotted in another revealing outfit while out and about with boyfriend Corey Gamble. The pair was spotted leaving Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on October 11 and Kris, 63, was showing some major cleavage on her date night.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a black see-through top that gave a clear view of her black bra underneath. She paired the revealing blouse with sleek black leather pants and a matching velvet blazer. She topped the ensemble off with large sunglasses.

Corey, 38, wore green pants with a gray leopard print shirt. He helped Kris navigate through the cameras to get to her car.

As Star readers know, Kris has been shaking up her style game in recent months. Over the summer, she and Corey spent weeks in Europe and she debuted some very risky looks. She wore see-through dresses in Portofino and showed off some major leg on a yacht.

During daughter Kylie Jenner’s birthday celebrations, she strutted her stuff in some very revealing bathing suits.

In September, she wore a lingerie top to dinner that left little to the imagination.

Then, Kris and Corey headed off the Paris Fashion Week where she strutted her stuff in some colorful and stylish pantsuits. She event represented Kylie, 22, at the Balmain fashion show when the cosmetics mogul was home sick with flu-like symptoms.

Kris and Corey started dating in 2014 after meeting in Ibiza. But that doesn’t mean her daughters have always approved of him.

On a recent episode of KUWTK, Corey got into a blowout fight with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick over how they were disciplining their 7-year-old daughter, Penelope

Kourtney, 40, had revealed that Penelope had scratched one of her nannies, prompting the woman to quit.

Corey said that if Penelope scratched him, he would “whip” her.

“You're not going to beat my little daughter! Get the f**k out of here,” Scott, 36, said. When Corey didn’t back down, he and Kourtney angrily left dinner.

Kris broke down in tears at the end of the night.

What do you think of Kris’ date night look? Sound off in the comments!

