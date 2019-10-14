Kris Jenner Wears See-Through Top And Leather Pants For Dinner With BF Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner was spotted in another revealing outfit while out and about with boyfriend Corey Gamble. The pair was spotted leaving Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on October 11 and Kris, 63, was showing some major cleavage on her date night.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a black see-through top that gave a clear view of her black bra underneath. She paired the revealing blouse with sleek black leather pants and a matching velvet blazer. She topped the ensemble off with large sunglasses.
Corey, 38, wore green pants with a gray leopard print shirt. He helped Kris navigate through the cameras to get to her car.
As Star readers know, Kris has been shaking up her style game in recent months. Over the summer, she and Corey spent weeks in Europe and she debuted some very risky looks. She wore see-through dresses in Portofino and showed off some major leg on a yacht.
Kris and Corey started dating in 2014 after meeting in Ibiza. But that doesn’t mean her daughters have always approved of him.
Kourtney, 40, had revealed that Penelope had scratched one of her nannies, prompting the woman to quit.
“You're not going to beat my little daughter! Get the f**k out of here,” Scott, 36, said. When Corey didn’t back down, he and Kourtney angrily left dinner.
What do you think of Kris’ date night look? Sound off in the comments!
