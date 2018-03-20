Kim Visits Kanye At The Studio — Details On When The Rapper’s Album Is Coming Out

Kim Kardashian was spotted heading into her hubby Kanye West’s studio session sporting some selections from the Yeezy collaboration with 2XU on Monday. While the rapper-turned-designer has been expanding into the fashion industry — debuting his latest line on his wife in a paparazzi-style runway shoot— fans have been wondering when the rapper will release new music.

Kim, now back to her long brown hair, popped up at Kanye's studio in a causal outfit rocking black biker shorts, a grey sports bra, and a peach-colored coat. She accessorized the look with wide-framed sunglasses and nude flip-flops.

Kanye kept it casual in a plaid button-up, black jeans, and white Yeezys. The 40-year-old also dyed his hair blonde and pink after his wife rocked the same blush pigments a few weeks ago.

The pair recently welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, in mid-January, but that hasn’t stopped the power couple from continuing to expand their brands.

Kanye has been working with the Australian sports brand 2XU since February of 2017, and the clothing line is set to hit stores next month. Following the release of his latest album, “The Life of Pablo,” in February 2016 he announced via Twitter that his next album would be entitled “Turbo Grafx 16.”

Still no word on an official release date, or if the album’s name has been changed, but it seems like the rapper’s lyrical creative process will be wrapping up shortly now that Kim has been invited to stop by.

Rapper Desiigner recently spoke to Montreali, saying “Kanye is doing great man, he’s staying focused… You know, he’s a busy man. He got the art going on, he got the album and also he got the label and then, first and foremost, he has a family. He’s coming up, the album is about to be crazy, we working, man. G.O.O.D. Music – we forever, baby.”