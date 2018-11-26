Vintage Footage Shows Kim Kardashian High On Ecstasy

Kim, 38, spoke about her drug use in the latest episode of the show. “Well you were fun, right? At one time, like you were wild right?” Scott, 35, asked about her teenage years. She said she was. Photo credit: MEGA

“It’s so weird to me, I can’t like picture you being a wild child,” he responded. Photo credit: MEGA

“I've heard stories about you,” Kendall, 22, added. But she said she never knew that her sister got high. Photo credit: MEGA

“I got married on ecstasy,” the KKW Beauty mogul admitted, referring to her first, short marriage to Damon Thomas. She was 19 at the time. Photo credit: MEGA

“I did ecstasy once and I got married, I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like everything bad would happen.” Photo credit: MEGA

“You were high on ecstasy when you did the sex tape?!” Scott asked, shocked. Photo credit: MEGA

The mom of three was shocked Scott didn’t know. “Everyone knows it, like my jaw was shaking the whole time.” Photo credit: Getty Images