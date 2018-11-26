Vintage Footage Shows Kim Kardashian High On Ecstasy

More than ten years after Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape was released, she’s revealing new secrets about the footage. In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star told Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick that she was high on ecstasy when she made the video with ex-boyfriend Ray J. Click through the gallery to see the vintage footage of Kim’s moment.
Kim, 38, spoke about her drug use in the latest episode of the show. “Well you were fun, right? At one time, like you were wild right?” Scott, 35, asked about her teenage years. She said she was.
“It’s so weird to me, I can’t like picture you being a wild child,” he responded.
“I've heard stories about you,” Kendall, 22, added. But she said she never knew that her sister got high.
“I got married on ecstasy,” the KKW Beauty mogul admitted, referring to her first, short marriage to Damon Thomas. She was 19 at the time.
“I did ecstasy once and I got married, I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like everything bad would happen.”
“You were high on ecstasy when you did the sex tape?!” Scott asked, shocked.
The mom of three was shocked Scott didn’t know. “Everyone knows it, like my jaw was shaking the whole time.”
Watch the clip above for the details on the vintage footage of Kim’s allegedly ecstatic moment!
