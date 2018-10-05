Kim Kardashian Posts Most Revealing, Sexy Bikini Selfie EVER

Kim Kardashian isn’t exactly known for dressing modestly, but her new selfies take her love of bikinis even further. In fact, the photo she posted today, October 5, might just be her most revealing yet. In it, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star crops out her face to focus on her famous curves in a barely there, vintage Chanel bikini. It clearly shows off the weight loss she’s so proud of. Click through the gallery to see the shocking Kim Kardashian bikini photos!
1 of 6
It all started on Monday, October 1, when the 37-year-old posted
a selfie of herself in the bikini. It was a teeny black bikini top, whose circles just covered her nipples. The Chanel logo sat on each circle."Monday Mood," she wrote.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 6
Today she followed it up with a body shot
in the same outfit. The black string bikini bottoms also have a Chanel logo. Little is left to the imagination as Kim shows off her abs and thighs. "Chanel vintage, lets please be specific," the beauty mogul wrote.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 6
4 of 6
The mom of three went on Ashley Graham
's podcast this week and finally apologized
for that incident.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 6
“I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years, close people. So, I’ve been through, I’ve experienced it enough to have known better,” she said.
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 6
What do you think of Kim Kardashian's bikini selfie? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: MEGA
It all started on Monday, October 1, when the 37-year-old posted
a selfie of herself in the bikini. It was a teeny black bikini top, whose circles just covered her nipples. The Chanel logo sat on each circle."Monday Mood," she wrote.
Today she followed it up with a body shot
in the same outfit. The black string bikini bottoms also have a Chanel logo. Little is left to the imagination as Kim shows off her abs and thighs. "Chanel vintage, lets please be specific," the beauty mogul wrote.
The mom of three went on Ashley Graham
's podcast this week and finally apologized
for that incident.
“I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years, close people. So, I’ve been through, I’ve experienced it enough to have known better,” she said.
What do you think of Kim Kardashian's bikini selfie? Sound off in the comments!