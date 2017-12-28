Kim Kardashian Attends Taco Wednesday Party At J.Lo & A-Rod’s New York Home

Kim Kardashian
AND J.LO
?! These two are easily the front-runners on everyone’s list of favorite celebs, and on Wednesday night the dynamic duo nearly broke the Internet when they posted pictures from the Taco party hosted by Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez
.
Over a 100 people attended the soiree which centered on the popular Mexican dish and Kim was sure to document the entire night on her social media account. Mouths watered, as she showed off the spread of assorted topping options.
Kim and Jen, both well known for their fashion flare stunned in very different but equally fabulous outfits. The singer and host of the festive night dazzled in a Gucci two-piece jewel-embellished pinstripe jumpsuit, while the reality star sported a black crop top and black cargo pants, accessorizing with a hot pink fur coat which was also Gucci.
Kimmy gave her friend a shout out on her ensemble as she panned the Bronx native’s outfit from head to toe teasing, “Who else would host a taco Wednesday in this outfit…this gorgeous girl! Taco Wednesday at J.Lo and Alex’s house.”
Kris Jenner
and Guadalupe Rodriguez
were also in attendance and well dressed for the celebration. The Kardashian matriarch was clad in a brown Gucci Mink fur coat, which she paired with black knee-high boots, while J.LO’s mom was pretty in purple.
As fans know, the KKW beauty founder and “Jenny from the Block “ are long time friends. Most recently the Keeping up with the Kardashian star participated in Jennifer’s Puerto Rico relief effort, where she along side 30 plus public figures in the entertainment industry came together to help victims devastated by the back-to-back hurricanes that occurred earlier this year.
Kourtney Kardashian
was also invited to the bash, But Khloe
who recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson
and is six months pregnant was noticeably absent.