Kendall Jenner Was Ordered to Take Her Top Off At Fashion Show As A Teen

Kendall Jenner is opening up about what her life as a supermodel is really like. In a new interview, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that in her very first runway show, she was ordered to take her top off!
Kendall, 24, appeared on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, December 10. Her friend Harry Styles was filling in for James Corden as host and Tracee Ellis Ross was also on the guest couch with her for the episode.
Harry, 25, asked Tracee, 47, about one of her gigs when she worked as a model during the early 90s. He showed a photo of the Black-ish star during the Thierry Mugler butterfly fashion show in 1990, in which Tracee was wearing a very tiny top.
Kendall yelled, “Shut up,” because she was so excited to nerd out about it. She and sister Kim Kardashian are huge Mugler fans.
“I was terrified because my boobies were out and I was 19,” Tracee said of walking in the show.
“That’s the best part,” Kendall interjected. “My first show my t*ts were out.”
Tracee continued, “I was like, ‘My mom’s gonna be furious. I can’t do this.’ So I went to Naomi Campbell
, who is a supermodel, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do, my mom’s gonna be so mad because my boobs are out and this is the look Thierry Mugler gave me.’” She hilariously mimicked a crying voice.
The Girlfriends star shared the advice Naomi gave her. “And she said, ‘Are you a model or aren’t you a model?’ and I said, ‘I’m a model,’ and she said, ‘Well you wear what they give you,’” Tracee remembered.
She said, “So I got to the end of the runway and I opened [the jacket] up and —” she remembered, as she shimmied back and forth to explain how she showed off her boobs.
“My mom would tell me to do the same thing,” Kendall said of her mother, Kris Jenner
. But Tracee was sure Diana Ross
would not have agreed. “My mom would’ve probably said no. Naomi said yes,” she joked.
Then Kendall shared her runway memory. “My boobs were out the first show I ever did. I had just turned 18 and they were like, ‘Take the shirt off,’” she reminisced.
“You’re just nekkid backstage,” Tracee told Harry of what the fashion world is like. He joked, "Modeling sounds fun.”
Harry is just one of the celebrity guest hosts filling in while James, 41, films the new musical movie The Prom. Harry was promoting his new album, Fine Line, which will be released Friday, December 13.
