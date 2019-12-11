Kendall Jenner Was Ordered to Take Her Top Off At Fashion Show As A Teen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendall Jenner is opening up about what her life as a supermodel is really like. In a new interview, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that in her very first runway show, she was ordered to take her top off!

Kendall, 24, appeared on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, December 10. Her friend Harry Styles was filling in for James Corden as host and Tracee Ellis Ross was also on the guest couch with her for the episode.

Harry, 25, asked Tracee, 47, about one of her gigs when she worked as a model during the early 90s. He showed a photo of the Black-ish star during the Thierry Mugler butterfly fashion show in 1990, in which Tracee was wearing a very tiny top.

Kendall yelled, “Shut up,” because she was so excited to nerd out about it. She and sister Kim Kardashian are huge Mugler fans.