Katy Perry Exposes Her Crotch On 'American Idol' In Dance Fail

Katy Perry embarrassed herself yet again in an attempt to dance and this time it resulted in a wardrobe malfunction that exposed her crotch to fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. On Monday night’s episode of American Idolembarrassed herself yet again in an attempt to dance and this time it resulted in a wardrobe malfunction that exposed her crotch to fellow judgesand

Katy’s awkward “Bon Appetit performance with the Migos is still a fresh memory for fans, but the pop star couldn’t resist getting up and dancing when contestant Michelle Susset, 22, performed an upbeat Latin song.

However, the impromptu dance session quickly ended when she dropped it low in her skintight dress and couldn’t get back up. The star buckled over and split her legs wide open as Luke tried to look away.

“Oh dear god…there are things a man can’t un-see,” Luke exclaimed.

ABC’s revival of the show appears to be off to a good start as the judging panel looks to get along and have good chemistry in the premier. Throughout the episode the guys joke that Katy is “looking for a date.”

“She's using the show as eHarmony,” teased Luke. “We gotta get you one of those good ol' boys Katy, you keep dating them damn weirdos.”