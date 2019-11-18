Kate Middleton Stuns In Sexy, Lace Dress At Royal Variety With William

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kate Middleton doesn’t often choose sexy outfits for her duties as a member of the Royal Family, but on Monday, November 18, she surprised fans with her sensual look. The 37-year-old rocked a black lace, nude-illusion gown that showed off all her curves.

Kate and husband Prince William were attending the annual Royal Variety Performance. Outside the venue, they were greeted by the cast of Mary Poppins, who performed at the event.

Kate’s lacy black gown was Alexander McQueen, one of her favorite designers. It featured a low neckline and it perfectly hugged her waist. The lace was see-through but lined with nude fabric, ratcheting up its sex appeal.

Her hair fell in big, loose waves and she finished the look with dazzling earrings.

Meanwhile William, 37, stuck to his classic black tuxedo with matching bow tie.

The couple — who share George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 19 months — are gearing up for a busy holiday season.