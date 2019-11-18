Kate Middleton Stuns In Sexy, Lace Dress At Royal Variety With William

Kate Middleton doesn’t often choose sexy outfits for her duties as a member of the Royal Family, but on Monday, November 18, she surprised fans with her sensual look. The 37-year-old rocked a black lace, nude-illusion gown that showed off all her curves.
Kate and husband Prince William were attending the annual Royal Variety Performance. Outside the venue, they were greeted by the cast of Mary Poppins, who performed at the event.
Kate’s lacy black gown was Alexander McQueen, one of her favorite designers. It featured a low neckline and it perfectly hugged her waist. The lace was see-through but lined with nude fabric, ratcheting up its sex appeal.
Her hair fell in big, loose waves and she finished the look with dazzling earrings.
Meanwhile William, 37, stuck to his classic black tuxedo with matching bow tie.
The couple — who share George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 19 months — are gearing up for a busy holiday season.
They’ll celebrate Christmas at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camila.
Harry, 35, opened up about the rift in an October interview. “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” he said.
“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment,” he explained. William, of course, is third in line for the throne after their grandmother and father. Harry is seventh, after his niece and nephews.
“I’ll always be there for him and, as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly,” Harry said at the time.
“The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days,” he said about the persistent rumors.
What do you think of Kate’s dress? Sound off in the comments!
