Kate Middleton Rejects Prince William’s PDA On National Television

Royal watchers were stunned while watching Kate Middleton and Prince William during A Berry Royal Christmas on the BBC on Monday, December 16. During the TV special, Kate, 37, brushed off some PDA from William, 37, and fans thought it was beyond awkward. Is there tension in the Cambridge household?

Kate and William filmed the special with former The Great British Bake-Off judge and baking legend Mary Berry. First, the trio visited some of the many charities the Cambridges support, and then they made sweet holiday treats to bring to charity events.

But fans were shocked by one clip in particular. One person shared the footage to Twitter. In it, Kate and William sat in a round circle with a few women. He reached out and put his hand on her arm, and then she awkwardly shifted her shoulders away, so that he wasn’t touching her anymore. He took his hand off of her and put it back in his lap.