Prince William and Kate Middleton

Ouch

Kate Middleton Rejects Prince William’s PDA On National Television

Is everything OK with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge?

By ,

Credit: VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Royal watchers were stunned while watching Kate Middleton and Prince William during A Berry Royal Christmas on the BBC on Monday, December 16. During the TV special, Kate, 37, brushed off some PDA from William, 37, and fans thought it was beyond awkward. Is there tension in the Cambridge household?

Kate and William filmed the special with former The Great British Bake-Off judge and baking legend Mary Berry. First, the trio visited some of the many charities the Cambridges support, and then they made sweet holiday treats to bring to charity events.

But fans were shocked by one clip in particular. One person shared the footage to Twitter. In it, Kate and William sat in a round circle with a few women. He reached out and put his hand on her arm, and then she awkwardly shifted her shoulders away, so that he wasn’t touching her anymore. He took his hand off of her and put it back in his lap.

There could be a few reasons for this. Kate and William rarely show PDA — like holding hands — and many have attributed their lack of intimacy to royal etiquette rules. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are also rarely seen being physically affectionate with each other in public, and she reportedly wants all the other royals to follow her example.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started to shake up the classic rules about public displays of affection, and Kate and William have been more physically affectionate recently.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

One fan on Twitter replied to the clip, “Awkward! Too awkward!! They should have cut it out!”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“What just happened here???? Ouch!” another person added.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Others wondered if Kate’s apparent disdain for her husband’s touch has anything to do with the cheating rumors that circulated earlier this year.

Photo credit: VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

But not everyone thought it looked bad. One person wrote, “I like the way they interact. It’s professional.” They said that when they see other people doing PDA, “It’s awkward, like you’re intruding on a private moment.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kate, William and their three kidsGeorge, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 19 months — are expected to spend the holidays with the Queen and Prince Charles at Sandringham, Elizabeth’s country retreat in Norfolk. This year will reportedly be the first time George and Charlotte will make the famed walk to church with the rest of the royal family, where they greet onlookers with Christmas wishes.

Photo credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie, 7 months, will spend the day with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland in the United States.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

