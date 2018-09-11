Kanye’s Lies: He’s Not A Professor, Kim’s Not In Law School — Is 'Watch The Throne 2' Fake Too?

Kanye West has told some pretty big lies lately, and fans are getting sick of it. First, he said he was going to be an art professor in Chicago. Then, he said wife Kim Kardashian is in law school. None of that was true. Now, fans are worried that his announced follow-up to Watch the Throne with Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z is a lie too. Click through the gallery to find out just what is going on!
4 of 10
5 of 10
A rep for Kim explained that she’s definitely not in school, but since she’s deeply involved
with prison reform
, that’s like
attending law school. And she didn’t even have to take the LSAT!
Photo credit: MEGA
8 of 10
Kanye and Jay aren’t even in a good place right now. The 48-year-old said in an interview last year
, “What really hurt me was, you can’t bring my kids and my wife into it. … We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But [Kanye] brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
9 of 10
And of course, Jay just made a collaborative album with Beyoncé. It doesn’t seem like he’s busting down Kanye’s door. And is it really Watch The Throne
if Yeezy calls in Drake
or Travis Scott
?
Photo credit: INSTARImages
10 of 10
What do you think of Kanye’s lies? Do you think Jay-Z wants to do Watch The Throne 2? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: MEGA
Kanye, 41, is from Chicago. First he tweeted news that he was going to put a Yeezy office there, which seemed legit because of that hometown connection.
Then, he tweeted that he was going to be teaching a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art. A spokesperson for the Institute said
, “We're flattered that Mr. West would have an interest in teaching … However, Mr West is not currently teaching at SAIC, and at this time, there are no plans for him to do so.”
A rep for Kim explained that she’s definitely not in school, but since she’s deeply involved
with prison reform
, that’s like
attending law school. And she didn’t even have to take the LSAT!
Over the weekend, the “Runaway” rapper tweeted, “throne2 coming soon,” referring to a sequel to his critically acclaimed and commercially successful 2011 album with Jay-Z. But fans were dubious after all his lies.
Was this just another one of Kanye’s tall tales? Did he recently read The Secret and decided to start tweeting things he wished would happen?
Kanye and Jay aren’t even in a good place right now. The 48-year-old said in an interview last year
, “What really hurt me was, you can’t bring my kids and my wife into it. … We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But [Kanye] brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
And of course, Jay just made a collaborative album with Beyoncé. It doesn’t seem like he’s busting down Kanye’s door. And is it really Watch The Throne
if Yeezy calls in Drake
or Travis Scott
?
Photo credit: INSTARImages
What do you think of Kanye’s lies? Do you think Jay-Z wants to do Watch The Throne 2? Sound off in the comments!