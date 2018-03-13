Justin Bieber Caught Crying In His Car After Selena Gomez Breakup Rumors

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have reportedly pulled the plug on their rekindled romance and it appears that the breakup is taking a toll on the Canadian singer.

The 24-year-old was spotted with his face buried in his hands while waiting in the car for his dad Jeremy.

The breakup comes as a surprise as Selena and Justin recently enjoyed a romantic vacation to Jamaica together, however sources say that the relationship went downhill when they returned and later split because Selena feels “smothered.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Selena just felt like Justin was smothering her all the time and she could not deal with his constant questioning,” an insider revealed.

The couple were said to be giving each other space to figure things out, but according to the source, “Justin is a train wreck right now and he is begging her to just stay. He feels like he changed his whole life for her and became the person she wanted him to be all along.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

And while that may be true Selena “didn’t like the fact that he was constantly worried that she wasn’t telling the truth about where she was, or who she was talking to,” added the source.