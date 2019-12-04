Jennifer Lopez Spotted With A-Rod & ‘SNL’ Cast Ahead Of Hosting Duties

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, December 3, getting dinner with the Saturday Night Live cast and fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The singer will host SNL this weekend.

On Tuesday, J. Lo, 50, wore the perfect winter outfit. She rocked a large, red plaid coat that featured leather details and a wallet chain. She paired the coat with tall, point leather boots and a small leather handbag. Her straight, blonde hair framed her face.

A-Rod, 44, wore a three-piece suit and a tie with his coat. They joined the SNL cast at Lattanzi Ristorante.

When Jennifer hosts the sketch comedy show on Saturday, December 7, it’ll be her third time doing so. She previously pulled double duty as both host and musical guest in 2001 and 2010. The “Waiting For Tonight” singer was also the musical guest during an episode in 2000.

This week, the Maid In Manhattan star will be joined by rapper DaBaby for her episode.