Jennifer Lopez Spotted With A-Rod & ‘SNL’ Cast Ahead Of Hosting Duties

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, December 3, getting dinner with the Saturday Night Live cast and fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The singer will host SNL this weekend.
On Tuesday, J. Lo, 50, wore the perfect winter outfit. She rocked a large, red plaid coat that featured leather details and a wallet chain. She paired the coat with tall, point leather boots and a small leather handbag. Her straight, blonde hair framed her face.
A-Rod, 44, wore a three-piece suit and a tie with his coat. They joined the SNL cast at Lattanzi Ristorante.
When Jennifer hosts the sketch comedy show on Saturday, December 7, it’ll be her third time doing so. She previously pulled double duty as both host and musical guest in 2001 and 2010. The “Waiting For Tonight” singer was also the musical guest during an episode in 2000.
This week, the Maid In Manhattan star will be joined by rapper DaBaby for her episode.
Jennifer has garnered major Oscar buzz for her role in Hustlers
this fall. In the film, she played a stripper who organized other women to scam rich men out of their money.
Photo credit: MEGA
She recently revealed she didn’t get paid for her role as an actress
in the flick. “I do things because I love them,” she explained about doing the movie. “I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers
. I did it for free and produced it.”
Photo credit: MEGA
Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March, though they’ve said they’re in no rush to plan a wedding
. But in a new interview, she revealed that she wants to have more kids with the Yankees legend.
Photo credit: MEGA
“I want to!” she told People
about expanding their squad. “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan, but I would like to try. I’m so open to it.”
Photo credit: MEGA
Meanwhile Alex shares daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.
Photo credit: MEGA
Expect more stunning looks from J. Lo as awards season heats up. On Monday, December 2, she attended the Gotham Awards. She wore a stunning, sheer black gown that was covered in feathers and fringe.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages