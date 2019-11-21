Here's Why Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Get Paid For Acting In ‘Hustlers’

Jennifer Lopez has garnered some major Oscar buzz for her role in the hit film Hustlers, but that doesn’t mean she got a blockbuster paycheck to go along with it! In fact, in a new interview the “Waiting For Tonight” star revealed she didn’t get paid at all for her acting role in the movie, which was released this September.

Jennifer, 50, spoke to GQ for their “Man of the Year” issue. J. Lo was named “Icon of the Year” by the magazine. She opened up about her star turn. In the film, she plays a stripper named Ramona who, desperate for customers after the financial crisis, unites a group of women to drug and scam men out of their money.

“I do things because I love them,” she said about deciding to do the movie. “I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers. I did it for free and produced it.”