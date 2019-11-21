Here's Why Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Get Paid For Acting In ‘Hustlers’

Jennifer Lopez has garnered some major Oscar buzz for her role in the hit film Hustlers, but that doesn’t mean she got a blockbuster paycheck to go along with it! In fact, in a new interview the “Waiting For Tonight” star revealed she didn’t get paid at all for her acting role in the movie, which was released this September.
Jennifer, 50, spoke to GQ for their “Man of the Year” issue. J. Lo was named “Icon of the Year” by the magazine. She opened up about her star turn. In the film, she plays a stripper named Ramona who, desperate for customers after the financial crisis, unites a group of women to drug and scam men out of their money.
“I do things because I love them,” she said about deciding to do the movie. “I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers. I did it for free and produced it.”
“I bank on myself. That's the Jenny From the Block. I do what I want, I do what I love. But it was kind of a really different mindset to get into to play Ramona,” she continued.
She talked about the independence her character had. “Whether she was doing great things or bad things, she was very clear about what she wanted and what her goals were. And that she could do it on her own,” the Maid In Manhattan actress continued. “Like, you never see a man in her life. There's men. But she was so self-sufficient.”
J. Lo admitted that she’s not been as independent as her character. “For me, who grew up with my sister sleeping in the same bed, and then went from one relationship to the other, playing that character, and having to be that independent and in charge, I was just like, ‘God, this is so empowering,’” she said.
“It was fun when I was playing it. It was scary when I was watching it,” she said about the movie, which she called a “moment” for women.
“This is our movie where we run s**t. They know it's all women producers, women director, women writer, all women starring in it,” she said. “And they kind of took ownership of that. We've been watching men take advantage of women in movies [for] a long time. And so it was a fun kind of ride to see the tables turn.”
Now, J. Lo is gearing up for her next gig: Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira
. “ I feel that it's a great thing to have two Latina women in Miami headlining the Super Bowl, and what we could do with those 12 to 14 minutes to make people understand our worth and value in this country.… I think it could be a really beautiful celebration,” she told the magazine.
