Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Inside Justin Bieber’s Birthday Bash—Find Out Who Was Missing!
1
of
7
1 of 7
Happy Birthday Justin Bieber! The Canadian pop star turned 24 on Thursday March 1st and celebrated with his mom, Pattie Mallette who he recently reconciled with. She welcomed him with a warm hug.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 7
Justin and his mother along with some of his friends from church partied at MB2 Raceway in Sylmar, Calif, an indoor go-kart racing facility.
3 of 7
“When they arrived at the race track, Justin was greeted by his mom who was waiting for him at the entrance. He was so happy to see his mom and gave her a big tight hug,” an eyewitness shared with E! News. “Everyone walked inside hugging with their arms around one another. It seemed like a very tight group that was happy to have an afternoon of fun together.”
4 of 7
Once inside the source added: "Justin couldn't wait to hit the race track and let his adrenaline junkie side come out right away. He was very into it and was going faster than anyone."
5 of 7
“He loved the challenge of racing his friends and he got very competitive about it," they continued. "He was hooting and hollering having a great time. They all had a fun time and spent several hours at the track before leaving in limos and heading toward Beverly Hills."
6 of 7
One person, who appeared to be missing however, was his girlfriend Selena Gomez, who he recently rekindled with following her Kidney transplant.
Happy Birthday Justin Bieber! The Canadian pop star turned 24 on Thursday March 1st and celebrated with his mom, Pattie Mallette who he recently reconciled with. She welcomed him with a warm hug.
Justin and his mother along with some of his friends from church partied at MB2 Raceway in Sylmar, Calif, an indoor go-kart racing facility.
“When they arrived at the race track, Justin was greeted by his mom who was waiting for him at the entrance. He was so happy to see his mom and gave her a big tight hug,” an eyewitness shared with E! News. “Everyone walked inside hugging with their arms around one another. It seemed like a very tight group that was happy to have an afternoon of fun together.”
Once inside the source added: "Justin couldn't wait to hit the race track and let his adrenaline junkie side come out right away. He was very into it and was going faster than anyone."
“He loved the challenge of racing his friends and he got very competitive about it," they continued. "He was hooting and hollering having a great time. They all had a fun time and spent several hours at the track before leaving in limos and heading toward Beverly Hills."
One person, who appeared to be missing however, was his girlfriend Selena Gomez, who he recently rekindled with following her Kidney transplant.
But she did post to Instagram earlier in the day writing, “March 1, 1994 someone who I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom”