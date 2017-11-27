A History Of Prince Harry’s Girlfriends Before He Met His Wife

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged and while the soon-to-be princess is on cloud nine, there are a few ladies who are broken hearted over the news. Here’s a list of all the women that the Prince let go before meeting the one. Photo credit: Getty Images

Ellie Goulding, the most recent rumored ex prior to settling down with Megan was spotted getting very close to the Prince at the Audi polo challenge in 2016. At the time onlookers claimed that the pair were “ all over each other” and “spent a lot of time sitting together under blankets.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Harry and Ellie had been friends since they met after Harry’s Invictus Games in 2014, but were said to have been exchanging flirty texts. The pop star also performed at Harry’s 30th birthday in September as well as the royal wedding in 2011. Photo credit: Getty Images

In 2015, actress Jenna Coleman and Harry allegedly enjoyed a “flirty” night together, despite the fact that she was in relationship with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. Witnesses said the royal took the Doctor Who star by the hand for a private chat after the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park in Ascot. Photo credit: Getty Images

But before these two-rumored flings was the women thought to become Harry’s wife. Cressida Bonas, the Prince’s most recent serious ex dated him in 2014. Rumors swirled in the months leading to their ultimate split that they had plans to wed, but split for undisclosed reasons. Cressida was thought to be princess material as she is the daughter of renowned sixties "It" girl Lady Mary Gaye Curzon and Old Harrovian Jeffrey Bonas. Photo credit: Getty Images

In 2012 Harry dated Mollie King. The pair first met at a polo match in 2010 and were spotted partying together at Public nightclub and a karaoke bar called Bunga Bunga. Harry and Mollie were allegedly hooked up by his cousin Zara Phillips. Photo credit: Getty Images

Florence Brudenell-Bruce dated the prince in 2010, and was Harry’s first girlfriend following his split from Chelsy Davy, but the pair called it quits because she was not fond of the publicity that came with dating a royal. Photo credit: Getty Images

X Factor host Caroline Flack revealed that she dated the red headed royal prior to her romance with Harry Styles. Their romance began in 2009 after being introduced through a mutual friend. Photo credit: Getty Images