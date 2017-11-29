Hilary Duff Wears See-Through White T-Shirt & Pink Pumps To Business Meeting

Hilary Duff was spotted visiting an office in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.a

The Lizzie McGuire star wore black and white pinstripe pants, a see-through white scoop neck t-shirt which revealed her bra, pointy pink heels, and black shades.

The blonde bombshell teamed the look with dangling earrings and wore her hair in loose waves.

While it is unclear what the meeting was about, the 30-year-old actress didn’t seem to be worried about the way it went down.

Currently, the Younger star is dating on-again boyfriend Mathew Koma, whom she was recently spotted with at a farmers market in Studio City, California over the weekend.

Hilary recently began dating Matt after the pair was first rumored to be getting close in January when the couple attended a pre-SAG awards party, but took a break in April