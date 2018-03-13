Zayn Malik CONFIRMS Split From Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid . It's over! Zayn Malik confirmed Tuesday that he has split from supermodel girlfriend

Gigi kept a smile on her face as she was spotted heading into Madison Square Garden on Monday night donning the team colors—red, white and blue complete with the New York hockey team’s hat.

Never let them see you sweat! The model looked sporty chic in her denim-on-denim look, which she layered over a red hoody and finished off with white sneakers.

This girl makes breakups look good!

The couple, recently rumored to be engaged , decided to end their relationship after two years together due to demanding schedules and growing distance. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other. The reality is that they’ve grown apart, having been together for a long time. They have crazy work schedules that would put pressure on any relationship,” a source said when speaking to The Sun. Photo credit: BACKGRID