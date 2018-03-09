Dean McDermott Visits Lawyer’s Office Amid Family Drama

According to reports Dean called 911 sometime before 11am on Thursday because Tori took off with one of their five children.

“We received a call from her husband who was concerned about [Tori’s] well-being. Deputies located her in Thousand Oaks, spoke to her for a few minutes and determined she was fine. That was that. She was fine and no further action was taken,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told RadarOnline.

An eyewitness also told the publication that cop cars appeared at the couple’s residence just two hours later, and Dean was seen outside.

Looks like he was heading to seek legal counsel as later that same afternoon, he was seen heading to a law office wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a blue blazer.

Sources close to the family say that the couple of more than ten years have been fighting over mounting financial problems and sleeping in separate bedrooms.

“Tori and Dean have been sleeping in separate bedrooms for the past six weeks,” a family insider claimed. “Things have been very bad at home between them.”

Adding, “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor. Yes, Dean is involved in taking care of their kids, but he needs to step up and be the provider.”