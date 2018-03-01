Tori Spelling’s Nervous Breakdown: Listen To The Chilling 911 Call

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Police were called to Tori Spelling’s home Thursday morning after the former 90210 star reportedly suffered a nervous breakdown and now the audio from the 911 call has been released.

“The call came in at 7:15 AM [Pacific time] and it was for a disturbance call,” police confirmed to RadarOnline.com.

According to reports, the 44-year-old mother of five had called police Wednesday night to report a break-in, after mistaking her husband Dean McDermott for a robber but after exhibiting signs of a breakdown, including behavior that was described as “very aggressive,” police returned to the scene the following morning on Thursday.

In the 911 call police refer to a female with “mental illness.”

Story developing.