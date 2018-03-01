Tori Spelling Suffers Alleged Nervous Breakdown: 911 Called To Los Angeles Home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Police have been called to the Los Angeles home of actress Tori Spelling amid on an alleged nervous breakdown.

“The call came in at 7:15 AM [Pacific time] and it was for a disturbance call,” police confirmed to RadarOnline.com.”Officers are still on the scene.”

According to reports, the 44-year-old mother of five had called police Wednesday night to report a break-in, after mistaking her husband Dean McDermott for a robber. According to the report she later exhibited signs of a breakdown, resulting in a police visit early Thursday morning.

Story developing.