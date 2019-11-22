Watch: Chrissy Teigen Unamused By John Legend’s Elf Striptease

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chrissy Teigen shared a hilarious video of her husband. John Legend, doing a sexy strip tease as an elf on her Instagram! But the TV host wasn’t at all amused by her husband’s hijinks!

In the clip, John, 40, wore a red and green elf vest with no shirt. He wore the matching hat and paired with with super tight burgundy pants. He seductively opened and shut the vest to show off his abs while gyrating his hips.

Then the camera panned over to Chrissy, 33, who was on the couch behind him giving him some serious side eye. Their daughter Luna, 3, was also visible in the clip, dancing next to her dad. The couple also had son Miles, 18 months, who made the trip to New York with them. She wrote in the caption, “just another day at @jimmyfallon,” and told fans to tuned into The Tonight Show on Friday, November 22, to see what would happen during the episode.