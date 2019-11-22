Watch: Chrissy Teigen Unamused By John Legend’s Elf Striptease

Chrissy Teigen shared a hilarious video of her husband. John Legend, doing a sexy strip tease as an elf on her Instagram! But the TV host wasn’t at all amused by her husband’s hijinks!
In the clip, John, 40, wore a red and green elf vest with no shirt. He wore the matching hat and paired with with super tight burgundy pants. He seductively opened and shut the vest to show off his abs while gyrating his hips.
Then the camera panned over to Chrissy, 33, who was on the couch behind him giving him some serious side eye. Their daughter Luna, 3, was also visible in the clip, dancing next to her dad. The couple also had son Miles, 18 months, who made the trip to New York with them. She wrote in the caption, “just another day at @jimmyfallon,” and told fans to tuned into The Tonight Show on Friday, November 22, to see what would happen during the episode.
The Ohio native is also promoting new Christmas music. He and his fellow The Voice
coach Kelly Clarkson
just released a new version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” with updated, feminist lyrics. It includes topical jokes about calling an Uber for your date.
“Recording this song was such an inspiration, and I got to include my wife and my daughter in the process,” the EGOT winner explained. “We all came together to sing a beautiful song that needs to be heard, and I’m thrilled for my fans to be able to hear it on Amazon Music.”
“In their original version, John Lennon and Yoko Ono were speaking to that desire for peace, and I think it’s a good message for us right now,” he added.
The song has been covered by dozens of people since its initial 1971 release, including Maroon 5 and Miley Cyrus
.
What do you think of John’s sexy elf video and Chrissy’s reaction? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
