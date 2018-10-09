Star Magazine logo

Oh Mama

Cardi B Is Worried She Lost Too Much Weight Post-Baby!

The rapper shares a snapshot of her tight abs.

Cardi B looks absolutely amazing just three months after giving birth to baby Kulture. But now, the rap superstar is worried that she lost too much weight after giving birth. Click through the gallery to see what Cardi had to say about her body’s changes.

Cardi B Is Worried She Lost Too Much Weight Post-Baby!
In the photo, the 25-year-old leans against a wall wearing leggings, a bra top, and a plaid cape with matching hat. She wrote in the caption, "Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back 😩."

That's not the only change her body has gone under in recent weeks, though. She shared a video to her Instagram last month about her boobs and how they sag more than they did before she gave birth. She warned her fans that she might have surgery on them again this year, though she'll call it a "renovation."
On her Instagram Story, she shared a peek at Kulture's feet in her footie pajamas as she tried, in vain, to get the baby to sleep. Hopefully mama and baby eventually caught some z's.

Cardi and husband Offset have been very private about sharing photos of their little one, though cameras caught mommy and daughter on a balcony snapping pics last week.

Cardi found herself in hot water herself in hot water last week when she turned herself into police for her role in an alleged assault. Dressed in a stunning khaki skirt suit, she didn't seem too bothered, though.

On Instagram, the rapper was celebrating the success of her song with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You," which is number one on the Billboard 100 for the third week.

What do you think of Cardi's wish to gain weight? Sound off in the comments!

