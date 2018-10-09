Cardi B Is Worried She Lost Too Much Weight Post-Baby!

Cardi B looks absolutely amazing just three months after giving birth to baby Kulture. But now, the rap superstar is worried that she lost too much weight after giving birth. Click through the gallery to see what Cardi had to say about her body’s changes.
In the photo, the 25-year-old leans against a wall wearing leggings, a bra top, and a plaid cape with matching hat. She wrote in the caption, "Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back 😩."
Photo credit: Instagram
That's not the only change her body has gone under in recent weeks, though. She shared a video to her Instagram last month about her boobs and how they sag more than they did before she gave birth. She warned her fans that she might have surgery
on them again this year, though she'll call it a "renovation."
On her Instagram Story, she shared a peek at Kulture's feet in her footie pajamas as she tried, in vain, to get the baby to sleep. Hopefully mama and baby eventually caught some z's.
Photo credit: Instagram
Cardi and husband Offset
have been very private about sharing photos of their little one, though cameras caught mommy and daughter on a balcony snapping pics last week.
Photo credit: MEGA
On Instagram
, the rapper was celebrating the success of her song with Maroon 5
, "Girls Like You," which is number one on the Billboard
100 for the third week.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
What do you think of Cardi's wish to gain weight? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: INSTARImages
