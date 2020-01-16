Cardi B Stuns In Ultra-Sexy Bodysuit At Husband Offset's Fashion Show

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cardi B turned heads at husband Offset’s fashion show with Laundered Works Corp during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, January 16. The 27-year-old rapper wore a shocking, sexy ensemble to support Offset, 28.

The outfit started with a simple bra and underwear set. Over it, Cardi wore a sheer bodysuit with seams that cut across her body. It was cinched with a thick belt. Then, she pulled a large fur coat on top.

Her face, except for her eyes, was completely covered in a black mask that was embellished with bling. She finished the look with short ankle boots and ultra-long red nails.

The Hustlers star posted a photo with Offset on Instagram and wrote, “Congrats babe on your bomb a** fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you. From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The d**k feels better when is coming from a hardworking man 💪🏽. I love you 😍.” In the pic, they seemed to be posing inside a church.