Cardi B Stuns In Ultra-Sexy Bodysuit At Husband Offset's Fashion Show

Cardi B turned heads at husband Offset’s fashion show with Laundered Works Corp during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, January 16. The 27-year-old rapper wore a shocking, sexy ensemble to support Offset, 28.
The outfit started with a simple bra and underwear set. Over it, Cardi wore a sheer bodysuit with seams that cut across her body. It was cinched with a thick belt. Then, she pulled a large fur coat on top.
Her face, except for her eyes, was completely covered in a black mask that was embellished with bling. She finished the look with short ankle boots and ultra-long red nails.
The Hustlers star posted a photo with Offset on Instagram and wrote, “Congrats babe on your bomb a** fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you. From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The d**k feels better when is coming from a hardworking man 💪🏽. I love you 😍.” In the pic, they seemed to be posing inside a church.
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also sent an explicit tweet, writing, “Sooooo proud of my man ❤️❤️!! Celebration in my throat today !!! 🎈 🎉.”
Offset’s designs during the show made up a menswear capsule collection
that he worked on with Laundered Works Corp’s creative director, Chaz A. Jordan
.
Cardi and Offset are nominated together at this month’s Grammys. His song "Clout” is nominated for Best Rap Performance, and Cardi is featured on the track. It’s her eighth nomination and his first as a solo artist. His rap group, Migos, has two nominations.
Last year Cardi won her first Grammy when Invasion of Privacy won Best Rap Album.
