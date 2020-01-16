Star Magazine logo

Cardi B arriving at Laundered Works Corp show designed by Offset during Paris Fashion Week 2020

Va Va Voom

Cardi B Stuns In Ultra-Sexy Bodysuit At Husband Offset's Fashion Show

The ‘I Like It’ rapper wore the look in Paris.

By ,

Cardi B arriving at Laundered Works Corp show designed by Offset during Paris Fashion Week 2020

Credit: MEGA (2)

Cardi B turned heads at husband Offset’s fashion show with Laundered Works Corp during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, January 16. The 27-year-old rapper wore a shocking, sexy ensemble to support Offset, 28.

The outfit started with a simple bra and underwear set. Over it, Cardi wore a sheer bodysuit with seams that cut across her body. It was cinched with a thick belt. Then, she pulled a large fur coat on top.

Her face, except for her eyes, was completely covered in a black mask that was embellished with bling. She finished the look with short ankle boots and ultra-long red nails.

The Hustlers star posted a photo with Offset on Instagram and wrote, “Congrats babe on your bomb a** fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you. From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The d**k feels better when is coming from a hardworking man 💪🏽. I love you 😍.” In the pic, they seemed to be posing inside a church.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also sent an explicit tweet, writing, “Sooooo proud of my man ❤️❤️!! Celebration in my throat today !!! 🎈 🎉.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Offset’s designs during the show made up a menswear capsule collection that he worked on with Laundered Works Corp’s creative director, Chaz A. Jordan.

Photo credit: MEGA

Cardi and Offset have been together since 2017. They secretly wed in September 2017, and Cardi revealed the news to fans in June 2018. That December they split, but the duo soon got back together and attended the February 2019 Grammys together.

Photo credit: MEGA

They share daughter Kulture, 18 months. In December, Cardi and Kulture posed for Vogue.

Photo credit: MEGA

Cardi and Offset are nominated together at this month’s Grammys. His song "Clout” is nominated for Best Rap Performance, and Cardi is featured on the track. It’s her eighth nomination and his first as a solo artist. His rap group, Migos, has two nominations.

Photo credit: MEGA

Last year Cardi won her first Grammy when Invasion of Privacy won Best Rap Album.

Photo credit: MEGA

In December, Cardi revealed that she and Offset had just closed on a new mansion in Atlanta, Georgia. She took fans on a virtual tour of the house via Instagram. She said it took them two years to settle on a house they both liked.

Photo credit: MEGA

