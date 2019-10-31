Ellen Dresses Like A Stripper And Twerks For Cardi B: Watch!

Ellen Degeneres got into the holiday spirit on October 31. During the Halloween episode of her talk show, the comedian dressed as her stripper! Then, Cardi B surprised her and they twerked together!
When Ellen, 61, came on stage, she joked that her stripper name was Cardi E. She quipped that E was for Ellen and “also my bra size.” She wore a super revealing back minidress, complete with a rhinestone E and a plunging bustier top. She paired the look with fishnet tights and a long blonde wig that fell down her back.
The Game of Games host joked that every year she has to dress sexier for the holiday. “I’ll know it’s time to stop doing the show when they send me out in two coasters and a dinner napkin,” she said.
The comedian confessed she was having trouble doing Cardi’s signature “Okurrr.” That’s when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper came out and surprised her.
The 27-year-old complimented Ellen on her fake boobs, saying they were “softer than mine.”
Then, Ellen tried her twerking skills out on Cardi, who was very complimentary. “I'll give you a couple of bucks right there,” the actress told Ellen. “I'd give you 20 dollars, I'd get a lap dance from you.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Cardi didn’t wear a costume for the show, coming out instead in a pink checkered skirt suit.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
As Star readers know, before she began her rise to fame on Love & Hip Hop: New York, the “Money” rapper worked as a stripper.
This year, she appeared in Hustlers
alongside Jennifer Lopez
and Lizzo
. She played a scene-stealing stripper in the film, which has garnered considerable Oscar buzz.
But Cardi didn’t actually get to show off her pole-dancing skills in the movie. That’s because she was recovering from recent plastic surgery, including breast augmentation and liposuction.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“So I was like, ‘This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!’” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “So I was mad.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But she had kind words for J. Lo and Keke Palmer’s moves on the pole. “She said she was training, I see it now, because everybody thinks it's so easy to do,” the rapper said about the 50-year-old singer. “No it ain't. You can't do it at home.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
