Ellen Dresses Like A Stripper And Twerks For Cardi B: Watch!

Ellen Degeneres got into the holiday spirit on October 31. During the Halloween episode of her talk show, the comedian dressed as her stripper! Then, Cardi B surprised her and they twerked together!

When Ellen, 61, came on stage, she joked that her stripper name was Cardi E. She quipped that E was for Ellen and “also my bra size.” She wore a super revealing back minidress, complete with a rhinestone E and a plunging bustier top. She paired the look with fishnet tights and a long blonde wig that fell down her back.

The Game of Games host joked that every year she has to dress sexier for the holiday. “I’ll know it’s time to stop doing the show when they send me out in two coasters and a dinner napkin,” she said.

The comedian confessed she was having trouble doing Cardi’s signature “Okurrr.” That’s when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper came out and surprised her.