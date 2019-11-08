Star Magazine logo

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner & GF Sophia Hutchins Attend Paris Jackson’s Alice + Olivia Event

The Olympian and her girlfriend were super stylish.

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner and her girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, turned out on Thursday, November 8 to support Paris Jackson at the Stacey Bendet x FriendsWithYou Collection LA Launch Party. Caitlyn, 70, and Sophia, 22, were stylishly dressed for the fun party.

Caitlyn, who just celebrated her birthday, wore black pants and a black shirt. On top, she wore a dramatic jacket that carefully mixed black and white patterns for a bold look.

Sophia rocked a stunning green gown with a high slit that showed off her long legs. She kept her hair down.

Paris, 21, wore two outfits for the party.  One was bright red pants with a floral crop top. In the second look, she wore green flare jeans with a crop top and sweater.

At the event, Paris talked to Us Weekly about how she’s doing less than a year after she went into treatment. “I think we should be serious with everything going on. But also, that happiness and that love and light is so important,” she said.

“It’s so important to take breaks and enjoy the little things and stuff,” the model explained.

“How I just kind of stay strong is, I just try my best every day,” she said about carrying on. “Some days my best is absolutely s**t. … Then some days my best is the best I’ve ever done. So, I mean, if I just try my best every single day, then everything else is kind of out of my hands.”

“I can’t control anything else. I did my best, and I can’t really regret anything,” she said.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn talked to Us about daughter Kylie Jenner’s parenting skills.

“I’m around Kylie probably the most of all the kids,” she confessed.

“Little Stormi is a wonderful little kid, [and Kylie] is a wonderful mom. She’s totally dedicated to her,” she said of her 21-month-old granddaughter.

She said the best part of being a grandma is not having to deal with the diapers herself. “I spent 34 years carpooling, so to be able to have a messy diaper and … just hand it back! It’s a wonderful thing,” she joked.

