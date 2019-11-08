Caitlyn Jenner & GF Sophia Hutchins Attend Paris Jackson’s Alice + Olivia Event

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner and her girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, turned out on Thursday, November 8 to support Paris Jackson at the Stacey Bendet x FriendsWithYou Collection LA Launch Party. Caitlyn, 70, and Sophia, 22, were stylishly dressed for the fun party.

Caitlyn, who just celebrated her birthday, wore black pants and a black shirt. On top, she wore a dramatic jacket that carefully mixed black and white patterns for a bold look.

Sophia rocked a stunning green gown with a high slit that showed off her long legs. She kept her hair down.

Paris, 21, wore two outfits for the party. One was bright red pants with a floral crop top. In the second look, she wore green flare jeans with a crop top and sweater.

At the event, Paris talked to Us Weekly about how she’s doing less than a year after she went into treatment. “I think we should be serious with everything going on. But also, that happiness and that love and light is so important,” she said.