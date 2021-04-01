Paris Jackson opened up about growing up with her late father Michael Jackson in a rare interview.

“My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places,” the singer, 22, said while appearing on Naomi Campbell‘s YouTube talk show No Filter With Naomi on Tuesday, March 30. “It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third-world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum.”

The model explained that when she was growing up “it was about earning stuff,” something she’s taken into adulthood.

“If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys ‘R’ Us, we had to read five books,” Paris recalled. “It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, ‘Oh, I got this.’ It’s like working for it, working hard for it — it’s, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment.”