Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

-PICTURED: Caitlyn Jenner

Speaking Out

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Candid BBC Interview

The reality star is opening up for the cameras again.

By ,

-PICTURED: Caitlyn Jenner

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 7

Caitlyn Jenner is coming to a TV near you soon. The Olympian shared a behind-the-scenes look at a new interview she did for the BBC in a new Instagram post.

“Great interview today for @bbc,” Caitlyn, 69, captioned the photo of herself. In the pic, she sat on a fluffy white chair in front of a large, bright window. She wore blue jeans, a white tee shirt and a peach sweater. She completed the ensemble with sky-high stilettos. The former reality star looked completely at ease with all the cameras around her.

Caitlyn didn’t reveal what the interview was about or when it would air. But she’s opened up with the BBC in the past. In 2017, she told Victoria Derbyshire, “Being trans is very, very difficult and it is a personal decision for what you do.”

“It’s a major decision,” she explained. “We have such issues in our community.”

Caitlyn Jenner Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Candid BBC Interview
1 of 7
Close gallery
She cited the higher murder rate for trans people, especially for trans women of color, and the “out of control” suicide rate in the community. 
“I don’t want to be responsible for people going through this. Because when you transition it’s not just you,” Caitlyn said about people choosing to come out because of her example. “It’s an entire family. It’s every loved one you have. It is a huge, major, major decision in your life.”
“But I would also like to show that if that is what you do, that you’re gonna make it and it will be OK,” she said. “Hopefully society will accept you and your family will accept you.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Caitlyn is no stranger to family feuds. She had a rough time with her stepdaughters — Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian — and her ex-wife Kris Jenner after she came out.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kim, 38, was particularly outraged by some of the claims Caitlyn made about their family in her book The Secrets Of My Life.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

RadarOnline.com reported that Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also upset with Caitlyn for doing the Comedy Central Roast Of Alec Baldwin last month. 

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“There’s a common view that Cait’s a real loose cannon these days, and she’s saying this shock stuff just to get attention,” a source told the site.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE