Caitlyn Jenner Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Candid BBC Interview

Caitlyn Jenner is coming to a TV near you soon. The Olympian shared a behind-the-scenes look at a new interview she did for the BBC in a new Instagram post.
“Great interview today for @bbc,” Caitlyn, 69, captioned the photo of herself. In the pic, she sat on a fluffy white chair in front of a large, bright window. She wore blue jeans, a white tee shirt and a peach sweater. She completed the ensemble with sky-high stilettos. The former reality star looked completely at ease with all the cameras around her.
Caitlyn didn’t reveal what the interview was about or when it would air. But she’s opened up with the BBC in the past. In 2017, she told Victoria Derbyshire, “Being trans is very, very difficult and it is a personal decision for what you do.”
“It’s a major decision,” she explained. “We have such issues in our community.”
“I don’t want to be responsible for people going through this. Because when you transition it’s not just you,” Caitlyn said about people choosing to come out because of her example. “It’s an entire family. It’s every loved one you have. It is a huge, major, major decision in your life.”
“But I would also like to show that if that is what you do, that you’re gonna make it and it will be OK,” she said. “Hopefully society will accept you and your family will accept you.”
“There’s a common view that Cait’s a real loose cannon these days, and she’s saying this shock stuff just to get attention,” a source told the site.
