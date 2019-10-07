Caitlyn Jenner Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Candid BBC Interview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner is coming to a TV near you soon. The Olympian shared a behind-the-scenes look at a new interview she did for the BBC in a new Instagram post.

“Great interview today for @bbc,” Caitlyn, 69, captioned the photo of herself. In the pic, she sat on a fluffy white chair in front of a large, bright window. She wore blue jeans, a white tee shirt and a peach sweater. She completed the ensemble with sky-high stilettos. The former reality star looked completely at ease with all the cameras around her.

Caitlyn didn’t reveal what the interview was about or when it would air. But she’s opened up with the BBC in the past. In 2017, she told Victoria Derbyshire, “Being trans is very, very difficult and it is a personal decision for what you do.”

“It’s a major decision,” she explained. “We have such issues in our community.”