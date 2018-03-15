From Assistant To Model! Is Stephanie Shepherd Following In Kim K's Foot Steps?

8 Other Reasons, staring in their latest “Woman” campaign, which was inspired by the movement around women empowerment and is meant to represent “strong, independent women everywhere.” And now five months after she was let go, Stephanie has gone from assistant to influencer, as the face of bohemian jewelry linestaring in their latest “Woman” campaign, which was inspired by the movement around women empowerment and is meant to represent “strong, independent women everywhere.”

Stephanie, who occasionally made appearances on Keeping up with the Kardashians and was named COO of the Kardashian West Brands last year, had amassed over 1 million Instagram followers by the time she was let go by the reality star but this is her first big modeling job.

“Steph went from being an assistant to being a celebrity,” a source said to People. “For a regular girl, she has a huge social media following. She loves the attention, but it took away from her job.”

“There was a feeling that being Kim’s assistant, Steph should stay more in the background. But Kim is the one who helped her get the followers by posting pictures with Steph.”

Ahead of the “Woman” campaign launch Steph Shep also made an appearance at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars Viewing Party in a stunning red dress. Photo credit: Getty Images

The dress looked strikingly similar to the red dress Kim wore to an Oscars viewing party in 2015.