Do Over!

Are Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Backing Out Of Their Divorce?

Find out what happen when the 'Justice League' star 'begged her to come back.'

Are Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Backing Out Of Their Divorce?
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck first announced their separation in 2015 after more than 10 years together and ultimately decided to divorce in April 2017 after a tumultuous two years of trying to save their marriage.
“She put her heart and soul into fixing the relationship and wanted so desperately to turn things around for the children’s sake as well as theirs,” says an insider of Jennifer. “She forgave him for so much, and still he couldn’t change.”
According to a source, Ben, who is dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, “begged [Jen] to come back several times,” since the April 2017 divorce filing but unfortunately “[Jen] has no interest.”
And despite reports of the pair rekindling, a different source close to the Batman v Superman actor claimed that “when they filed and decided they were moving on that was it,” and he was not “looking back.”
Nonetheless, Jen has always been supportive of her ex. “When Ben was in rehab, Jennifer was there every day, visiting,” says the source. “They did family counseling to work on their relationship.”
However in the end “there were a number of reasons” the parent’s, who share children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 relationship failed and o=in the mean time Ben “is continuing to work on himself and stay healthy.”

