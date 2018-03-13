The 7 Wildest Revelations From ‘RHOBV’ Erika Jayne's Memoire

Erika Jayne takes readers back to her childhood, into her bedroom and behind the scenes of marriage through a series of seven sex related revelations’ before she was a Real Housewife of Bevery Hills star. takes readers back to her childhood, into her bedroom and behind the scenes of marriage through a series of seven sex related revelations’ before she was a Real Housewife of Bevery Hills star.

Erika starts at the beginning, when she lost her virginity at 14-years-old. The Eaglels’ ‘Hotel California’ was playing on the radio in the background which she jokingly worte,“Was that a little foreshadowing of my West Coast life to come?”

The RHOBH star met her first husband when she was 18-years-old and soon after they married, they had a son—Tommy Zizzo. The reality star says she got pregnant after missing “A few days of my birth control pills.”

Unfortunately the relationship didn’t last long. “We broke up when my son was a little more than 18-months-old,” she wrote.

The housewife also admits she had a same-sex encounter when she had a threesome with a married couple. She said experience was “very positive.”

Before she moved to California at 25, the single-mom at the time admitted she used to dance at a New Jersey club to make some cash. And even though it wasn’t a strip club, she was required to dance in front of an audience in a “cobalt blue Brazilian bikini.”

The 46-year-old housewife, now married to Tom Girardi, 78 says she doesn’t have a “type” when it comes to men. “I always like to joke that I marry Italians, date Jewish guys and for the rest—I’m going to keep that to myself,” she said.