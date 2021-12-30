Can you imagine getting out of prison and going platinum and making millions of dollars and topping charts with J. Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Rick Ross, Ozuna and Karol G? Prepare to watch that epic journey unfold on the new docusoap with Anuel AA — 30 Days With: Anuel.

Even before his own Jamie Foxx-produced series, Million Dollar Wheels, is set to debut in first quarter 2022 on Discovery Plus, luxury supercar, private aircraft and yacht dealer to the stars RD Whittington (owner of Wires Only) has teamed up with Anuel AA to bring you an inside his controversial life.

With over 27 million followers on Instagram, Anuel is considered “one of the founding fathers of Latin trap music.” His fans never forget that his first album was made while he was in prison and topped all of the charts the day he was released.

Due to his controversial life, this very usually very private megastar is about to take you on a ride like you have never seen before. The bigger-than-life personality, who has become an icon around the globe, is finally letting you see the inside of his world. The project was filmed over 30 days during the final days of Anuel’s probation period and his first week of freedom.

On April 2, 2016, Anuel (real name Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago) was arrested on gun possession charges and denied bail, despite having a clean record. He was sentenced to 30 months, which he served in full (how many rappers can say that?), spending time in four different prisons in Puerto Rico, Atlanta and Miami, with a brief stint at a halfway house.

More than two years later, on July 17, 2018, he finally walked out a free man, just hours after releasing his debut album, Real Hasta La Muerte (on Glad Empire and distributed by The Orchard). His music subsequently topped every chart and all of the doors to his success were open.

Anuel was resistant to let people have a first-person look into his world, but his manager, Frabian Eli, and friend Whittington, who co-created and executive produces 30 Days With: Anuel, showed him that opening up the doors to his world is something the fans are dying for.

“Anuel has been like a brother to me in the short time that we have known each other, I strongly believe that his story needs to be told with a document – visual,” Whittington stated. “The life he leads and the background he comes from is nothing like most of his fans will ever understand, and now it’s time to open up the curtain to his world.”

Whittington continued: “This was not an easy show to make, being that we shot the show in a COVID world, and his work and family obligations sometimes creative roadblocks in areas of his life we wanted to cover, however, he powered through it and we got the gold!”

Foxx, for his part, added, “This project is a unique opportunity to tell a universal success story through music.”

YouTube Originals announced on Tuesday, December 28, that a new docuseries following Anuel AA’s road to success will premiere this week. Coined 30 Days With: Anuel, after the YouTube Originals franchise, the four-part documentary series, helmed by director Jessy Terrero, captures the Latin trap artist’s beginnings in the music industry and the story behind his arrest in Puerto Rico. Douglas Banker of Five All In The Fifth Entertainment executive produces alongside Whittington and Eli.

30 Days With: Anuel premieres at 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday, December 29, on Anuel’s official YouTube channel, with a new episode premiering every week.