Making moves! Reality TV star India Love officially teamed up with Unruly Agency to launch her OnlyFans account.

In less than 24 hours after her platform on the site, The Westbrooks alum, 25, started raking in a whole lot of money. According to Unruly Agency owners Tara Electra and Nicky Gathrite, the former reality star has earned an impressive $1 million after sharing exclusive content with subscribers. Using her platform, India is giving followers a glimpse into her day-to-day life and sharing never-before-seen photos. But that’s not all! The creator promised fans that there’s more to come as her OnlyFans following continues to grow.

The internet sensation rose to stardom alongside her family when BET’s The Westbrooks premiered in 2015. After its one-season stint on the network, India continued to grow her career in both the music and modeling space. She’s also garnered nearly five million followers on Instagram.

With her group of loyal followers, it’s no surprise that India is well on her way to becoming one of the highest-paid and most subscribed to creators on OnlyFans. Her numbers will only continue to grow as Unruly Agency — an elite marketing group — already represents some of the biggest influencers, including Tana Mongeau, who quickly became an OnlyFans top earner after launching her platform on the website in 2020. With a promise to push the limits as she continues creating content, we can’t wait to see what India does next!