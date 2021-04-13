Making moves! Tana Mongeau is officially a business executive after teaming up with Unruly Agency to launch a new influencer management division of the company.

The 22-year-old internet personality will be leading the Tana’s Angels Agency, TAA for short, after joining the company as one of its biggest social media influencers years prior.

“Throughout my career I’ve been taken advantage of more times than I can count. I am starting TAA to teach people how to not make the mistakes I made early on in my career,” the former reality star shared in a statement. “I understand more creators are born every day and we’re in a creator culture.”

When it came to her career, Tana explained that her “wish” was to be part of a “mentorship” program and have “a helping hand pointing me in the right direction to help me negate and build success,” which is what the Las Vegas native plans to focus on with TAA.

“Introducing TAA is a way for me to give the power back to creators,” she explained.

Using her experience as an OnlyFans top earner, YouTube star and model, Tana will help budding stars who are looking for success in the social media world and to monetize their digital platforms. She partnered with CEO and owner of Dwe Talent Management, David Weintraub, and Unruly Agency owner, Tara Electra, on this new project.

“Working with Tana and Tara to create this new division of Unruly is truly exciting, we see a ton of diverse talent out there that need to be catapulted to the next level and with our team we will be making those dreams come true,” David added in a statement. “I am so excited to partnering with Tana and Tara as they are both experts in so many areas of new media influencers and talent.”

The newly launched division has already received more than 2,000 submissions from up-and-coming internet stars who want to be a part of Tana’s mentorship program and receive representation by the social media marketing brand.

Tara explained that the goal of the partnership is, “Giving woman back their independence. Putting power back in their hands by allowing them to have the resources they need to be successful is exactly the scope of business we intend to provide with our new TAA division at Unruly.”

Prospective clients can submit an application to the Unruly Agency by clicking here.