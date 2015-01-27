Taylor Swift Responds to Nude Photo Threat

The blizzard in New York City was far from Taylor Swift’s biggest concern on Tuesday morning — and not just because she’s vacationing in Hawaii, either! The singer’s social media accounts were hacked this week, with threats made regarding the release of Taylor’s alleged nude photos.

On Tuesday morning, the 25-year-old’s Twitter account filled with messages asking her fans to follow members of hacking group “The Lizard Squad.” The tweets were promptly deleted, and Taylor herself assured fans, “My Twitter got hacked but don’t worry, Twitter is deleting the hacker tweets and locking my account until they can figure out how this happened and get me new passwords.

Never a dull moment.”

Once the problem was resolved, the “Blank Space” singer took to Twitter, writing, “Cause the hackers gonna hack, hack, hack, hack, hack…,” a spin on her hit song “Shake It Off.”

Oh, and about those nudes? Taylor claims they don’t exist. “PS any hackers saying they have ‘nudes’?” she added. “Psssh you’d love that wouldn’t you! Have fun photoshopping cause you got NOTHING.”

