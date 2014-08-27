Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon: Diva Divorce!

While Nick Cannon was hanging out in the deejay booth at the launch party for his new venture NCredible Tablet on July 26, his wife Mariah Carey was nowhere in site — but he didn’t seem too bothered by that.

A witness at the Malibu event says the America’s Got Talent host looked “happier than ever” cozying up to 23-year-old model Jasmine Sanders, adding, “They could barely keep their hands off each other.”

Nick himself has confirmed “trouble in paradise” between the couple, and while he denies that he’s been unfaithful, Star has learned exclusively that Jasmine is just one of many mistresses he’s been carrying on with. “Mariah can’t stand the fact that Nick is spending time with other women and wants the divorce proceedings to go as quickly as possible,” a source close to the star says.

Besides being seen kissing Jasmine on multiple occasions, the entertainer is also paying for her lavish L.A. apartment, as well as for an equally posh love nest for another mistress, dancer Brittany Dailey. “In Nick’s mind,” the insider explains, “the relationship has been over for years.”

