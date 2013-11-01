PIC: Heidi Klum Is Completely Unrecognizable as an Old Lady on Halloween!

She’s done it again — and this might be Heidi Klum’s craziest Halloween costume yet! The Project Runway host totally transformed for her Halloween party, hosted by SVEDKA Vodka, dressed (spot-on!) as a future version of herself.

Besides the clothes, jewelry and accessories modeled after an older woman, the 40-year-old made her skin look as if it’s aged right along with her. With wrinkles, veins, age spots and a stringy, white wig, Heidi gives us a good idea of what she’ll look like in another 40 years or so.

The model has always been passionate about this holiday, and it’s not a surprise that she went all out for her costume. “I take Halloween very seriously, so I’m not a fan of thrown together costumes,” she recently told Parade magazine. “I’d rather stay at home than go out in an uninspired costume.”

