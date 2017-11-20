The Biggest Fails Of The 2017 Victoria Secrets Fashion Show

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on November 28th and fortunately for some models, the runway fails, and there were a lot, will be edited out by then. Photo credit: Getty Images

This year the coveted event took place at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai on Monday, and featured Chinese model Ming Xi, who suffered perhaps the biggest mishap of the night. Photo credit: Getty Images

Despite having been strutting her stuff for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show since 2013, the angel got tangled up in a piece of flowing fabric from her outfit and came crashing down on the runway.

The model laughed it off and handled it with grace, just like Bella Hadid would later have to do when she had an embarrassing moment of her own and suffered a major wardrobe malfunction. Photo credit: Getty Images

During her final walk, while wearing silver lingerie set Bella, who appeared for the second time in the event, lifted her arms above her head and flashed the crowd her nipples. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gigi. Nip slip aside, the 21-year-old stole the show, but one person was noticeably missing from her big night—her sister Photo credit: Getty Images

Bloopers started long before the models even landed in China, starting with Gigi announcing via Twitter that she was unable to attend the show this year, despite having confirmed her spot in August. Photo credit: Getty Images

“I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x.”

While Gigi didn’t offer an explanation why it was reported that multiple VS Angels were denied visas, as was Katy Perry , who was scheduled to perform. Photo credit: Getty Images

The singer was reportedly denied a visa entry for wearing a sunflower-adorned dress while performing in Taiwan back in 2015, which was an issue because the flower is the symbol of the island’s anti-China movement. Photo credit: Getty Images