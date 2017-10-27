Tristan Thompson Goes Against The Kardashian Family

“Yes, I definitely listen to Taylor Swift. I like to be relaxed before the game,” the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, 26, said during an interview on MTV’s Total Request Live on Thursday.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“I love hip-hop and rap to get me going [but] I gotta be able to calm myself down, all the anxiety and all the stress. I gotta be able to relax,” Khloe’s boyfriend said, adding, “I listen to “Shake It Off” and a little “Bad Blood” for rivalries like Golden State.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
But doesn’t he know that his favorite singer has bad blood
with Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian
?
Fans may remember Taylor’s feud with Kim,
after the reality star defended her husband Kanye West
’s song Famous,
specifically the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that B**ch famous.”
Kim later leaked a video of Kanye, on the phone with Taylor, requesting her permission to use the line in his Famous song.
The song brought back memories of the notorious VMAs incident
and while many were quick to defend Taylor, the audio exonerated the rapper, proving he actually did get Taylor’s blessing on the song.
At the time, Khloe defended her sister and Kanye amid the Famous drama.
Tristan’s TRL appearance comes a days after news broke that he and the 33-year-old reality star are having a baby boy.