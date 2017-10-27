Tristan Thompson Goes Against The Kardashian Family

Taylor Swift is on his pregame playlist. He’s an unlikely T Swift fan, but a proud one nonetheless. Tristan Thompson saysis on his pregame playlist. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Yes, I definitely listen to Taylor Swift. I like to be relaxed before the game,” the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, 26, said during an interview on MTV’s Total Request Live on Thursday. Photo credit: Getty Images

“I love hip-hop and rap to get me going [but] I gotta be able to calm myself down, all the anxiety and all the stress. I gotta be able to relax,” Khloe’s boyfriend said, adding, “I listen to “Shake It Off” and a little “Bad Blood” for rivalries like Golden State.” Photo credit: Getty Images

But doesn’t he know that his favorite singer has bad blood with Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim later leaked a video of Kanye, on the phone with Taylor, requesting her permission to use the line in his Famous song. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The song brought back memories of the notorious VMAs incident and while many were quick to defend Taylor, the audio exonerated the rapper, proving he actually did get Taylor’s blessing on the song. Photo credit: BACKGRID

At the time, Khloe defended her sister and Kanye amid the Famous drama. Photo credit: BACKGRID