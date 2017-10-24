STAR Pays for Scoops!

Cuteness Overload!

North West & Penelope Disick Grab Ice Cream With Scott

The Kardashian kid’s even tried to share their sweet treats with the paps.

By ,

Guess who’s back in town! Scott Disick has returned from his romantic vacation with girlfriend Sofia Richie and his first order of business is hanging with the kids.

The KUWTK star spent his Monday afternoon with daughter Penelope and his niece North West.

The gang stopped for ice cream after grabbing a bite at the King’s Fish House in Calabasas. While The Lord’s son, Mason was also present for the ice cream outing; the real showstoppers were dynamic duo –North and Penelope.

Paparazzo couldn’t help but capture the cuteness overload, As North starred down the cameras, before sweetly offering them a taste of her dessert.

Kim Kardashian’s first born was casually dressed, wearing a pair of bright pink sweatpants and a graphic white T-shirt, while Penelope went a different fashion direction sporting a dainty white dress and leopard slides.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is fueling pregnancy rumors with her latest interview.  

  “I’m Pregnant,” The 38-year-old exclaimed in an interview with Grazia  But after pausing for suspense the mom-of-three quickly retracted her statement and admitted she was only “joking.”  

