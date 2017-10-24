North West & Penelope Disick Grab Ice Cream With Scott
Guess who’s back in town! Scott Disickhas returned from his romantic vacation with girlfriend Sofia Richie and his first order of business is hanging with the kids.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The KUWTK star spent his Monday afternoon with daughter Penelope and his niece North West.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The gang stopped for ice cream after grabbing a bite at the King’s Fish House in Calabasas. While The Lord’s son, Mason was also present for the ice cream outing; the real showstoppers were dynamic duo –North and Penelope.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Paparazzo couldn’t help but capture the cuteness overload, As North starred down the cameras, before sweetly offering them a taste of her dessert.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian’s first born was casually dressed, wearing a pair of bright pink sweatpants and a graphic white T-shirt, while Penelope went a different fashion direction sporting a dainty white dress and leopard slides.
