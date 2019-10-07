Scott Disick Gets Awkward In Hot Tub With Ex Kourtney & GF Sofia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scott Disick started a very awkward encounter with ex Kourtney Kardashian and girlfriend Sofia Richie in a hot tub during the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney invited Scott, 36, and Sofia, 21, on vacation with her and the kids. The whole group headed out to Finland. In the new clip from the show, Scott flipped out on Kourtney, 40, about the trip.

Scott, Kourtney and Sofia were in the outdoor hot tub with Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. At first, everything seemed fine. The kids played around in the water and Kourtney gave Sofia some advice about blending her makeup.

But then the camera caught Scott looking more and more grouchy. Eventually, he turned to eldest son Mason and sarcastically asked, “This is nice. We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub.”

“Should we get out?” he asked. Kourtney wasn’t having it.

“You’re so negative,” the Poosh founder said. “First of all, I think it’s amazing for the kids … it’s just like a magical thing. But you definitely were looking for a reason to leave. You could just say, ‘This isn’t for me and we’re gonna go.’”