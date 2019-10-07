Star Magazine logo

Tense

Scott Disick Gets Awkward In Hot Tub With Ex Kourtney & GF Sofia

It was a strange family vacation to Finland.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Scott Disick started a very awkward encounter with ex Kourtney Kardashian and girlfriend Sofia Richie in a hot tub during the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney invited Scott, 36, and Sofia, 21, on vacation with her and the kids. The whole group headed out to Finland. In the new clip from the show, Scott flipped out on Kourtney, 40, about the trip.

Scott, Kourtney and Sofia were in the outdoor hot tub with Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. At first, everything seemed fine. The kids played around in the water and Kourtney gave Sofia some advice about blending her makeup.

But then the camera caught Scott looking more and more grouchy. Eventually, he turned to eldest son Mason and sarcastically asked, “This is nice. We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub.”

“Should we get out?” he asked. Kourtney wasn’t having it.

“You’re so negative,” the Poosh founder said. “First of all, I think it’s amazing for the kids … it’s just like a magical thing. But you definitely were looking for a reason to leave. You could just say, ‘This isn’t for me and we’re gonna go.’”

 

“Scott really wanted to come with us to Finland, so I don’t know why he’s just having such a negative attitude,” she explained to the camera. “I just want everyone to have a great time and a great experience.” Sofia was silent as the two parents fought it out.
In a clip released earlier this week, Kourtney talked to Khloe about why she invited her ex and his girlfriend on the family’s spring break trip. “I just said to Scott, like, 'Do you want to invite Sofia?” she recalled.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“You are such a great co-parenter,” Khloe, 35, said.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“They don't make me feel like I'm left out though, which is nice,” Kourtney said about the couple. “Or else I wouldn't go, or invite [Sofia] to come.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Khloe asked if Kourtney knows how Sofia feels about the sometimes awkward situation. “I feel like that's up to them, to have their conversations,” Kourtney said.

Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

As Star readers know, Kourtney, Scott and Sofia have gone on vacation together a few times. Last Christmas, they all took the kids to Mexico.

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

The six of them also joined Kylie Jenner on her European birthday trip this August.

Photo credit: MEGA

