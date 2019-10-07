Scott Disick started a very awkward encounter with ex Kourtney Kardashian and girlfriend Sofia Richie in a hot tub during the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney invited Scott, 36, and Sofia, 21, on vacation with her and the kids. The whole group headed out to Finland. In the new clip from the show, Scott flipped out on Kourtney, 40, about the trip.
Scott, Kourtney and Sofia were in the outdoor hot tub with Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. At first, everything seemed fine. The kids played around in the water and Kourtney gave Sofia some advice about blending her makeup.
But then the camera caught Scott looking more and more grouchy. Eventually, he turned to eldest son Mason and sarcastically asked, “This is nice. We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub.”
“Should we get out?” he asked. Kourtney wasn’t having it.
“You’re so negative,” the Poosh founder said. “First of all, I think it’s amazing for the kids … it’s just like a magical thing. But you definitely were looking for a reason to leave. You could just say, ‘This isn’t for me and we’re gonna go.’”
Scott Disick Gets Awkward In Hot Tub With Ex Kourtney & GF Sofia
“Scott really wanted to come with us to Finland, so I don’t know why he’s just having such a negative attitude,” she explained to the camera. “I just want everyone to have a great time and a great experience.” Sofia was silent as the two parents fought it out.
2 of 7
In a clip released earlier this week, Kourtney talked to Khloe about why she invited her ex and his girlfriend on the family’s spring break trip. “I just said to Scott, like, 'Do you want to invite Sofia?” she recalled.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
“You are such a great co-parenter,” Khloe, 35, said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
“They don't make me feel like I'm left out though, which is nice,” Kourtney said about the couple. “Or else I wouldn't go, or invite [Sofia] to come.”
“Scott really wanted to come with us to Finland, so I don’t know why he’s just having such a negative attitude,” she explained to the camera. “I just want everyone to have a great time and a great experience.” Sofia was silent as the two parents fought it out.
In a clip released earlier this week, Kourtney talked to Khloe about why she invited her ex and his girlfriend on the family’s spring break trip. “I just said to Scott, like, 'Do you want to invite Sofia?” she recalled.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“You are such a great co-parenter,” Khloe, 35, said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“They don't make me feel like I'm left out though, which is nice,” Kourtney said about the couple. “Or else I wouldn't go, or invite [Sofia] to come.”