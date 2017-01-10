1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Star reported yesterday that 16 thugs were arrested in relation to Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery that left the reality star traumatized. Now, brand new details are emerging about a new arrest that officials made on Dec. 10 — and how she knows this person! reported yesterday thatin relation to's Paris robbery that left the reality star traumatized. Now, brand new details are emerging about a new arrest that officials made on Dec. 10 — and how she knows this person!

New reports claim that Kim's Paris chauffeur was the 17th person taken into custody for questioning about the heist.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI So far, the suspects ages range from 23 to 73 years old, and may likely be in police custody for up to 96 hours.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI RadarOnline.com reported, Kim may be forced to relive her night of terror all over again now that suspects are in custody. Asreported, Kim may beall over again now that suspects are in custody.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI turned reclusive for months — completely turning away from social media for three months and refusing to leave the house for several weeks following the $11 million robbery. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was so disturbed by the encounter during Paris Fashion Week, she— completely turning away from social media for three months andfor several weeks following the $11 million robbery.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Only Kim and the concierge there know what the robbers look like and what they sound like," a source told Radar.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "At the moment, the group that has been detained are just suspects," added the insider. "But once the cops have something more solid they are going to let Kim and her family know."