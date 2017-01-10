Latest Developments On Kim Kardashian's Robbery: 1 New Shocking Person Arrested
Will the reality star finally get her engagement ring back?
Star reported yesterday that 16 thugs were arrested in relation to Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery that left the reality star traumatized. Now, brand new details are emerging about a new arrest that officials made on Dec. 10 — and how she knows this person!
So far, the suspects ages range from 23 to 73 years old, and may likely be in police custody for up to 96 hours.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim may be forced to relive her night of terror all over again now that suspects are in custody.
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was so disturbed by the encounter during Paris Fashion Week, she turned reclusive for months — completely turning away from social media for three months and refusing to leave the house for several weeks following the $11 million robbery.
"Only Kim and the concierge there know what the robbers look like and what they sound like," a source told Radar.
"At the moment, the group that has been detained are just suspects," added the insider. "But once the cops have something more solid they are going to let Kim and her family know."
Do you think Kim will get her engagement ring back if the suspects are guilty? Tell us in the comments below!
