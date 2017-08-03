New Bestie? Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Nipples While Shopping With Scott Disick Has Kourtney forgiven her ex for his bad boy behavior? By Star Staff, August 3, 2017 Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: BACKGRIDView gallery 6 Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Nipples While Shopping With Scott Disick 1 of 6 1 of 6Water under the bridge! Kim Kardashian was spotted out with her sister's ex, Scott Disick, despite his recent debauchery.Photo credit: BACKGRID2 of 6The two went on vintage shopping trip in New York City. Photo credit: BACKGRID3 of 6Kim sported a more casual look, mixing Yeezy sweatpants and an Adidas tube top with designer boots.Photo credit: BACKGRID4 of 6She flashed her abs to the cameras and her nipples were even visible through the thin black fabric. Photo credit: BACKGRID 5 of 6The last time Kim and Scott traveled together was to Dubai where she confronted him for having a girl in his room! Photo credit: BACKGRID6 of 6Scott also reportedly got drunk on the business trip and left the country early. Photo credit: BACKGRID Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Water under the bridge! Kim Kardashian was spotted out with her sister's ex, Scott Disick, despite his recent debauchery.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe two went on vintage shopping trip in New York City. Photo credit: BACKGRIDKim sported a more casual look, mixing Yeezy sweatpants and an Adidas tube top with designer boots.Photo credit: BACKGRIDShe flashed her abs to the cameras and her nipples were even visible through the thin black fabric. Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe last time Kim and Scott traveled together was to Dubai where she confronted him for having a girl in his room! Photo credit: BACKGRIDScott also reportedly got drunk on the business trip and left the country early. Photo credit: BACKGRID Filed under: Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick Comments