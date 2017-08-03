STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

New Bestie?

Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Nipples While Shopping With Scott Disick

Has Kourtney forgiven her ex for his bad boy behavior?

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6
Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Nipples While Shopping With Scott Disick
1 of 6
Water under the bridge! Kim Kardashian was spotted out with her sister's ex, Scott Disick, despite his recent debauchery.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two went on vintage shopping trip in New York City.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim sported a more casual look, mixing Yeezy sweatpants and an Adidas tube top with designer boots.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She flashed her abs to the cameras and her nipples were even visible through the thin black fabric.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The last time Kim and Scott traveled together was to Dubai where she confronted him for having a girl in his room!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Scott also reportedly got drunk on the business trip and left the country early.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under: ,
Comments