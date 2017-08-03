Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Nipples While Shopping With Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian was spotted out with her sister's ex, Scott Disick, despite his recent debauchery. Water under the bridge!was spotted out with her sister's ex,, despite his recent debauchery. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two went on vintage shopping trip in New York City. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim sported a more casual look, mixing Yeezy sweatpants and an Adidas tube top with designer boots. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She flashed her abs to the cameras and her nipples were even visible through the thin black fabric. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The last time Kim and Scott traveled together was to Dubai where she confronted him for having a girl in his room! Photo credit: BACKGRID