Hilary Duff is starting the New Year off on the right foot.

The 29-year-old actress spent New Year's day on the beach in Hawaii with her 4-year-old son Luca.

The Younger star flaunted her beach body in a skimpy maroon bikini and wrap skirt.

Duff, who recently split from her boyfriend of two months, Jason Walsh, shared a positive message about the upcoming year on her Instagram.

“Happy #nye #2017,” she captioned a photo of, “Everything is going to be awesome!” written in the sand.