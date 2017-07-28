Princess Diana & JFK Jr’s Love Affair Was Hidden For 22 Years

Princess Diana is still one of the most famous women in world, even after her tragic death 20 years ago. Now, new details have emerged about her steamy love affair with none-other-than American royalty, John Kennedy Jr. Photo credit: Getty Images

Owen Wilson is ready to walk down the aisle with his new girlfriend, Scarlett Bencholy, but his two ex-girlfriends, who are also the mothers of his two sons, aren’t happy about the 25-year-old playing potential step-mom. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Now that her ex, Ben Affleck’s, new girlfriend is in the spotlight has Jennifer Garner turned to Scientology to help her through their divorce? Photo credit: BACKGRID

O.J. Simpson was granted parole after nine years in prison for armed robbery and rumors are surfacing again that he could be Khloe Kardashian’s real father. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sources have told Star magazine that Lisa Marie Presley is pregnant. She was snapped with a larger stomach but friends and family are worried given her history of struggling with alcohol. Photo credit: Getty Images