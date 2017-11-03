Did Kim Kardashian FART In Front Of Kanye West?

The Oscar-winning actress asked her favorite reality star all the questions fans, including herself, have been dying to know. From farting in front of Kanye to OJ Simpson’s release from prison, the pair covered it all, but the first query was probably the biggest hurdle.

Straightaway asking, “do you think it’s a coincidence that Reggie Bush’s wife looks just like you?”

The night was filled with shockers, and amusing stories about their friendship.

At one point JLaw and Kim reminisce over their first encounter, where the actress screamed out “I love your show” to Kim across the lobby, as she was entering an elevator with Kanye. Later, the stand-in host recounted a more recent time where she had dinner with the reality star’s family at mom Kris Jenner’s home.

The dinner, “was everything [she] could’ve ever dreamed of” and she was five martinis in, when she wound up naked in the momager’s closet.

The reality star elaborates on the night saying: “So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I’ve never seen my mom more drink in our lives. It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste.”

“I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing,” Jennifer added.

But just when rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West was about to add his expert touch, Jennifer took everything off.

“You said, I’m not joking I really want Kanye to style me and so I said, ‘Okay.’ I come back in and you’re fully butt naked,” the soon-to-be mom-of-three said.