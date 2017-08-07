STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

OMG!

Chrissy Teigen's Boobs Almost Fall Out Of Her Low-Cut Shirt

Click through to see her daring outfit.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6
Chrissy Teigen's Boobs Almost Fall Out Of Her Low-Cut Shirt
1 of 6
Chrissy Teigen likes it low, low-cut that is! The model showed off her ample cleavages in a very revealing front-tie For Restless Sleepers shirt.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Lip Sync Battle co-host wrapped her hair in turban and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She and hubby, John Legend, are enjoying an Italian getaway. First they relaxed in Lake Como then jetted to Venice for family time.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Accompanying them on their world travels is Chrissy's mother and their adorable 16-month-old daughter, Luna.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The beautiful family munched on gelato as they toured around city.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think about Chrissy's outfit?

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under: ,
Comments