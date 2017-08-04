STAR Pays for Scoops!

Splitsville?

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher's Marriage On The Rocks

Is his retirement from the NHL a move to save their relationship?

Credit: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been married for seven years but is their relationship in trouble?

According to multiple media reports, they could be headed to splitsville because the couple leads "separate lives."

And a source revealed to Star, "Between their careers, Carrie and Mike are so busy that they’re barely together — and unfortunately, their problems run much deeper than that."

Ironically, Mike just announced his retirement from professional hockey. Could this be a bid to save his marriage?

Meanwhile, Carrie is busy working on new music and the couple also share a son, Isaiah, 2.

Do you think Carrie and Mike will last?

