Blac Chyna Flashes WAY Too Much Flesh In Her Tight Mini
Rob's baby mama tried to show off her new curves — but it backfired!
1 of 7
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Blac Chyna has been itching to show off her post-baby body ever since giving birth to Dream Kardashian last November, but did she take it too far and humiliate herself?
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Rob Kardashian's baby mama was spotted leaving Stars On Brand in Glendale, Calif., on May 15 after she threw herself a belated birthday bash with some of her closest pals.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The 29-year-old wore a skintight pink mini skirt with a matching bomber jacket as she left the venue solo.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
But as she got into her car to head home, she was struggling to keep her assets under control!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
As Star readers know, some fans believe Chyna is battling to prove she's got the best Kardashian bikini body these days — especially after shocking snaps emerged of Kim Kardashian's cellulite nightmare.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
But is she being just as raunchy with her x-rated bikinis and outrageous outfits as the Kardashians?
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
What do you think of Chyna's post-baby body? Tell us your thoughts below!
X
Comments