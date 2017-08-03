STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Must-See Photos

Blac Chyna Exposes Underboob In Tight Tube Top

Is she taking a page out of Kim K's fashion lookbook?

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6
Blac Chyna Exposes Underboob In Tight Tube Top
1 of 6
Practically naked! Blac Chyna strutted her stuff in a barely-there outfit which showed off her very curvy figure.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Lashed salon owner donned a white tube top which exposed a lot of underboob and tight spandex shorts.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She accessorized with a blue, velvet Chanel bag with matching shoes, a curly red wig, and lots of diamonds.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Chyna, 29, matched her new 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider which costs upwards of $334,000!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She was also spotted with a mystery man. Meanwhile, she's rumored to be dating the rapper Mechie.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think about Chyna's outfit?

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under:
Comments